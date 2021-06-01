$0.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) will report $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Envestnet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. Envestnet posted earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Envestnet will report full-year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Envestnet.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $275.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.48 million. Envestnet had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 1.87%. Envestnet’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ENV. Truist cut their price target on Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Truist Securities cut their price target on Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Envestnet from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Shares of ENV stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.10. 4,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,155. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.74. Envestnet has a 1-year low of $61.00 and a 1-year high of $92.51. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.94 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Envestnet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Envestnet in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Envestnet in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Envestnet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Envestnet by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

