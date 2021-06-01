Civitas Price Up 7.8% Over Last Week (CIV)

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. Civitas has a total market cap of $175,018.84 and $16.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Civitas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0216 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Civitas has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00028390 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004062 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000969 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001616 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002376 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000069 BTC.

About Civitas

Civitas (CIV) is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,099,736 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com

Buying and Selling Civitas

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civitas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

