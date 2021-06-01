Reviewing American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) & Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS)

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) and Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

American Woodmark has a beta of 2.27, indicating that its share price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fortune Brands Home & Security has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares American Woodmark and Fortune Brands Home & Security’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Woodmark 3.37% 14.66% 6.57% Fortune Brands Home & Security 9.63% 24.65% 9.60%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American Woodmark and Fortune Brands Home & Security’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Woodmark $1.74 billion 0.87 $58.76 million $6.40 13.95 Fortune Brands Home & Security $6.09 billion 2.38 $553.10 million $4.19 24.93

Fortune Brands Home & Security has higher revenue and earnings than American Woodmark. American Woodmark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fortune Brands Home & Security, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for American Woodmark and Fortune Brands Home & Security, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Woodmark 0 3 2 0 2.40 Fortune Brands Home & Security 1 4 9 0 2.57

American Woodmark presently has a consensus target price of $95.25, suggesting a potential upside of 6.70%. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a consensus target price of $100.80, suggesting a potential downside of 3.49%. Given American Woodmark’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe American Woodmark is more favorable than Fortune Brands Home & Security.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.7% of American Woodmark shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.9% of Fortune Brands Home & Security shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of American Woodmark shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Fortune Brands Home & Security shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Fortune Brands Home & Security beats American Woodmark on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials. The company also provides value-based assembled cabinet products for stock kitchen and bath; ready-to-assemble cabinetry for home organization; and countertops and accessories. In addition, it offers turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers. The company sells its products under the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets, VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All, and Professional Cabinet Solutions brands, as well as private label brands, such as Hampton Bay, Glacier Bay, Style Selections, Allen + Roth, Home Decorators Collection, and Project Source. It markets its products directly to home centers and builders, as well as through independent dealers and distributors. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Winchester, Virginia.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors. The Outdoors & Security segment offers fiberglass and steel entry door systems under the Therma-Tru brand; storm, screen, and security doors under the Larson brand; composite decking and railing under the Fiberon brand; and urethane millwork under the Fypon brand. This segment also manufactures, sources, and distributes locks, safety and security devices, and electronic security products under the Master Lock and American Lock brands; and fire resistant safes, security containers, and commercial cabinets under the SentrySafe brand. It serves home centers, hardware and other retailers, millwork building products and wholesale distributors, specialty dealers, and remodeling and renovation markets, as well as locksmiths, industrial and institutional users, and original equipment manufacturers in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central America, Japan, and Australia. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Aristokraft, Diamond Now, Mid-Continent, Homecrest, Kitchen Craft, Omega, EVE, Diamond Reflections, Diamond, Kemper, Schrock, Starmark, Ultracraft, and Mantra brands. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois.

