Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $438 million-$454 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $397.24 million.

Shares of ORGO traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.96. The stock had a trading volume of 86,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,943. Organogenesis has a 12 month low of $3.23 and a 12 month high of $24.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.86 and a beta of 1.84.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 43.70% and a net margin of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $102.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.30 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Organogenesis will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ORGO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Organogenesis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Organogenesis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet cut Organogenesis from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Organogenesis from $9.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.80.

In other news, Director Glenn H. Nussdorf sold 3,887,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $63,755,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Starr Wisdom sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total value of $442,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 386,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,541,026.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 57.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic allograft wound covering and surgical barrier for application in the care of chronic and acute wounds or surgical implantation in spine, orthopedic, and sports medicine applications; Apligraf, a bioengineered bi-layered skin substitute for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft, a dermal substitute for the treatment of DFUs; NuShield, a dehydrated placental tissue wound covering and surgical barrier applied to the target tissue to support native healing; and PuraPly Antimicrobial, an antimicrobial barrier skin substitute to treat chronic and acute wounds.

