Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Acquires New Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.6% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 111,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,036,000 after acquiring an additional 56,130 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.0% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 18,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 120,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 7,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 13,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $1,968,792.30. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. Insiders have sold a total of 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.74.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $2.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,269,753. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.47 and its 200 day moving average is $141.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $90.78 and a 1-year high of $165.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

