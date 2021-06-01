Camden Capital LLC Has $500,000 Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Camden Capital LLC increased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 22.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 156.7% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.26.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $42.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.56. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $22.39 and a 1-year high of $43.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.86.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.50%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.