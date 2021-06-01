Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Buys 2,527 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 29.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,174 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.7% in the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.3% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 27,946 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the first quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.5% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 14,963 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $141.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,919,690. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.01 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The company has a market capitalization of $399.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.70.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

WMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.20.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 703,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.55, for a total value of $100,246,576.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,216,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,456,623.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total value of $1,391,933.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,991,985 shares of company stock worth $1,126,338,793. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

