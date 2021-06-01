Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,330,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,200 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for approximately 0.7% of Forsta AP Fonden’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $51,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,924,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,968,784,000 after acquiring an additional 16,517,775 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $2,901,869,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,052,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,486,768,000 after buying an additional 3,226,700 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 40,851,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,005,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.11. 1,333,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,465,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $369.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.56. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $22.39 and a 52-week high of $43.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.86.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.26.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

