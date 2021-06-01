Insider Selling: Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Chairman Sells 163,061 Shares of Stock

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total transaction of $70,360,821.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 517,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,330,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $439.92. 19,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,345,611. The stock has a market cap of $120.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.29, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $416.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $388.44. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.19 and a 12 month high of $445.65.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

Several research analysts recently commented on INTU shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $482.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $465.71.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 19,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,220,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1,798.9% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

