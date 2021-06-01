Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for ViacomCBS (VIAC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIAC) in the last few weeks:

5/21/2021 – ViacomCBS had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $56.00 to $54.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/21/2021 – ViacomCBS had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $56.00 to $54.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/20/2021 – ViacomCBS was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $38.00.

5/12/2021 – ViacomCBS had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $61.00 to $45.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – ViacomCBS was upgraded by analysts at Barrington Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

5/10/2021 – ViacomCBS had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $55.00 to $48.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – ViacomCBS had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $35.00 to $34.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – ViacomCBS had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

5/7/2021 – ViacomCBS was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $26.00.

5/7/2021 – ViacomCBS was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $59.00.

5/6/2021 – ViacomCBS was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

4/30/2021 – ViacomCBS was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $78.00.

4/28/2021 – ViacomCBS was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $92.00.

4/28/2021 – ViacomCBS had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $92.00 to $56.00.

4/27/2021 – ViacomCBS was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/26/2021 – ViacomCBS was upgraded by analysts at Moffett Nathanson from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating.

4/12/2021 – ViacomCBS had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $50.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – ViacomCBS was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $80.00.

Shares of ViacomCBS stock traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $42.63. 500,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,278,000. ViacomCBS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.32 and a fifty-two week high of $101.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.14.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.30. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. ViacomCBS’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is 22.86%.

In other news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,274,854.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,512,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,073,000 after purchasing an additional 485,605 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,222,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,451,000 after buying an additional 7,106,259 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 8.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,745,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,553,000 after buying an additional 866,860 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 385.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,084,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,808,000 after buying an additional 8,008,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 138.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,052,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,391,000 after buying an additional 5,842,622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

