The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 3.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,073,185 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,518 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $203,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 294,700 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $19,494,000 after acquiring an additional 35,500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 7.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,222,673 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $147,146,000 after acquiring an additional 151,775 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 17.8% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 617,901 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $40,874,000 after acquiring an additional 93,376 shares during the period. Zevin Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 123,736 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $8,185,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 12,583 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (down previously from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.47.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,280.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,759 shares of company stock worth $2,871,600. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of The TJX Companies stock traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $67.07. 124,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,591,229. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.73 and a 52 week high of $74.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $80.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.74) EPS. The TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 335.48%.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

