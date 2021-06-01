Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by TruWealth Advisors LLC

TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,748 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.6% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. H&H International Investment LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 280,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $579,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,952,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group increased its stake in Alphabet by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 207 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 10.7% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zevin Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1.4% during the first quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 9,256 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,147,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 31.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOG traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,411.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,821. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,340.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,027.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,347.01 and a twelve month high of $2,452.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,740.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total value of $6,205,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,651 shares of company stock valued at $95,518,672. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

