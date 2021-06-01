Haverford Financial Services Inc. Boosts Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Haverford Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 31.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,888 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,469 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up 1.7% of Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ COST traded down $1.10 on Tuesday, reaching $377.17. 61,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,174,697. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $376.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $363.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $166.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.65. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $293.84 and a 12 month high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,748.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on COST. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.42.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

