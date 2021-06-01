Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NRDXF. Societe Generale downgraded Nordex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nordex in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

Get Nordex alerts:

Shares of NRDXF remained flat at $$23.43 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 17 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347. Nordex has a 52 week low of $8.07 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.82.

Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes multi-megawatt onshore wind turbines worldwide. It operates through Projects and Services segments. The company provides project development services, as well as acquires rights and creates the infrastructure required to construct wind power systems at suitable locations.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Nordex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.