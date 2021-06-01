Horizon Protocol Price Reaches $0.27 on Top Exchanges (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 1st. Horizon Protocol has a total market capitalization of $10.61 million and $57,032.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded up 21.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Horizon Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000729 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002749 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00061634 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.20 or 0.00299950 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.27 or 0.00190271 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003742 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $369.04 or 0.01013715 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Coin Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Horizon Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizon Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizon Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

