Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.44.

A number of brokerages have commented on NKLA. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Nikola in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Nikola in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Nikola in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Nikola from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th.

NKLA traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.43. 278,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,696,156. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.17. Nikola has a 1 year low of $9.37 and a 1 year high of $93.99. The company has a current ratio of 11.33, a quick ratio of 11.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.13. Equities analysts expect that Nikola will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 3,500,000 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $48,615,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Nikola by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 299,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after buying an additional 42,223 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nikola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,013,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Nikola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Nikola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,158,000. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nikola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,169,000. 15.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corporation designs and manufactures battery electric and hydrogen-electric vehicless. It operates in two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles, hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles, vehicle components, and class 8 trucks that provide solutions to the short-haul, medium-haul, and long-haul trucking sector.

