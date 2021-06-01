SALT Hits Market Cap of $23.65 Million (SALT)

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. One SALT coin can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000809 BTC on major exchanges. SALT has a total market cap of $23.65 million and $23,709.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SALT has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded 93,178,535% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.97 or 0.00153734 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00083038 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005083 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002749 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00020815 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.48 or 0.01023184 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,585.86 or 0.09850077 BTC.

SALT Coin Profile

SALT is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 coins. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com . SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here . SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT is a membership based lending and borrowing network that allows users to leverage their blockchain assets to secure cash loans. The SALT Secured Automated Lending Technology is a protocol and asset agnostic architecture designed to adapt to the constantly growing class of blockchain assets. The SALT Platform is automated and cryptographically secure. SALT is a lending platform specifically designed for blockchain assets; operating as a second layer protocol which sits atop any public or permissioned blockchain, allowing the underlying asset to be used as collateral for access to credit. “

Buying and Selling SALT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

