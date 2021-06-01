Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

RTOXF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Rotork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of RTOXF traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.55. 7,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,489. Rotork has a 52 week low of $3.28 and a 52 week high of $5.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.64.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

