Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Makes New $217,000 Investment in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 984 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Red Cedar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In other news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,764. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. Vertical Research began coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.32.

UNP traded up $2.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $227.03. The stock had a trading volume of 31,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,843,526. The stock has a market cap of $150.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $161.41 and a one year high of $231.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $224.08 and a 200-day moving average of $212.79.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.