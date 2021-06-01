Trillium Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 375,215 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 47,474 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for about 1.3% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $40,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,897 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 92.1% in the first quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 392,439 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $42,882,000 after acquiring an additional 188,159 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 16.2% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 13,923 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 28,161 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.50. 110,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,307,160. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $71.06 and a 12 month high of $118.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.62 billion, a PE ratio of 135.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.58.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

