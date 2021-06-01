Davidson Capital Management Inc. Has $901,000 Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 91.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,838 shares during the quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Capital Trust Co increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 6,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 45.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

QQQ traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $333.13. 1,304,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,149,930. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $333.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $320.91. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $228.76 and a one year high of $342.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.