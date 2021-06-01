Forsta AP Fonden Has $19.45 Million Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $19,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,090,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,856,615,000 after acquiring an additional 64,730 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,026,748,000. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,643,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $904,356,000 after acquiring an additional 154,100 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 154.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,376,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $757,459,000 after acquiring an additional 836,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,285,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $703,509,000 after acquiring an additional 77,763 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.46, for a total transaction of $8,422,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $413,983.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.84, for a total value of $393,530.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,016.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,964 shares of company stock valued at $9,148,846. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $610.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JMP Securities increased their target price on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $595.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $605.55.

NOW stock traded down $4.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $469.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,940. The company has a market cap of $92.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 631.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $503.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $523.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $367.03 and a 12 month high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.