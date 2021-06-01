The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Davidson Capital Management Inc.

Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 62.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total transaction of $1,743,769.84. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 308,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,656,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock valued at $299,094,832. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PG traded down $0.60 on Tuesday, reaching $134.25. The stock had a trading volume of 323,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,599,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $113.76 and a 12-month high of $146.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.13. The stock has a market cap of $328.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 67.97%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.93.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

