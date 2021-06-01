Dohj LLC Acquires 1,918 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Dohj LLC boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 749.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,174 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its stake in Tesla by 800.0% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 45 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 41.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA traded up $5.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $630.91. The company had a trading volume of 143,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,072,578. The stock has a market cap of $607.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 625.22, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.84 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $662.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $686.93.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Tesla to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Tesla to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Tesla to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Tesla in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $455.19.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $1,097,327.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $362,403.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,653 shares of company stock valued at $77,798,067. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.