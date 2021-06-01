-$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Everbridge’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Everbridge reported earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 450%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Everbridge will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Everbridge.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.61 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 30.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EVBG. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG traded down $2.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $114.56. The company had a trading volume of 7,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,268. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.89 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.39. Everbridge has a fifty-two week low of $100.17 and a fifty-two week high of $178.98.

In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 13,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total value of $1,529,569.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,880 shares in the company, valued at $3,599,252. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the first quarter valued at $1,615,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Everbridge by 29.6% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 175,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,206,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Everbridge by 47.7% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Everbridge by 858.8% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 13,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 12,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Everbridge by 119.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 25,785 shares during the last quarter.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

