MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Receives $38.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.67.

MYTE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group began coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of MYTE traded up $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $32.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 0.92. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a fifty-two week low of $24.94 and a fifty-two week high of $36.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.46.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MYTE. Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter valued at $15,543,000. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter valued at $393,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter valued at $1,151,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter valued at $4,616,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter valued at $4,101,000. 49.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

