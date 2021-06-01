$21.50 Million in Sales Expected for Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) will post sales of $21.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Howard Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $21.36 million to $21.64 million. Howard Bancorp posted sales of $22.88 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Howard Bancorp will report full year sales of $87.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $86.03 million to $88.38 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $86.53 million, with estimates ranging from $84.69 million to $88.37 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Howard Bancorp.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Howard Bancorp had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a positive return on equity of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $21.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.87 million.

HBMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howard Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Stephens raised shares of Howard Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $19.50 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Howard Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBMD traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $17.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,819. Howard Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.70 and a 52-week high of $17.79. The company has a market cap of $320.76 million, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Howard Bancorp by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 35,323 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Howard Bancorp by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 6,754 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Howard Bancorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Howard Bancorp by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after buying an additional 23,610 shares during the period. 57.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

