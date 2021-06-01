Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $92 million-$96 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $63.52 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Magnite in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an in-line rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magnite from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Magnite from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.56.

Magnite stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.74. The company had a trading volume of 61,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,340,731. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.27 and a beta of 2.35. Magnite has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $64.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.78 and a 200 day moving average of $35.18.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.22 million. Magnite had a negative net margin of 23.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 67.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Magnite will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Magnite news, CTO Thomas Kershaw sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total value of $2,027,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 597,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,206,798.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shawna Hughes sold 1,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $49,102.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 178,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,791.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 524,392 shares of company stock worth $18,059,558. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

