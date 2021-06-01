UREEQA Trading Down 24.8% This Week (URQA)

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. UREEQA has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and $528,685.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, UREEQA has traded down 24.8% against the dollar. One UREEQA coin can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000767 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002752 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00061680 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.93 or 0.00296791 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.30 or 0.00190557 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003746 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $366.87 or 0.01008884 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UREEQA Profile

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,137,500 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

UREEQA Coin Trading

