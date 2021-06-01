Crypto Village Accelerator (CVA) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Crypto Village Accelerator (CURRENCY:CVA) traded up 31.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. Crypto Village Accelerator has a total market capitalization of $243.02 and $80,887.00 worth of Crypto Village Accelerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Crypto Village Accelerator has traded down 68% against the US dollar. One Crypto Village Accelerator coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded up 93,900,589.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.41 or 0.00155127 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00082602 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005070 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002752 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00021064 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $371.85 or 0.01022573 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,576.91 or 0.09836294 BTC.

Crypto Village Accelerator Coin Profile

Crypto Village Accelerator (CVA) is a coin. It was first traded on October 16th, 2019. Crypto Village Accelerator’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,700,000 coins. The official website for Crypto Village Accelerator is cryptovillageaccelerator.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Village Accelerator is a global accelerator of blockchain projects created with two aims: providing investors with a system of protection and financial growth; providing the best projects with a prime channel aimed at raising capital and quickly reaching the target market. The funds raised will be retained on the platform and distributed to the projects once specific targets are attained. “

Buying and Selling Crypto Village Accelerator

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Village Accelerator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Village Accelerator should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto Village Accelerator using one of the exchanges listed above.

