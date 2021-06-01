Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP reduced its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,359 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $8,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,822,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,245,000 after buying an additional 711,940 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,633,000 after buying an additional 650,831 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $50,302,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 516,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,249,000 after purchasing an additional 272,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,172,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,671,000 after purchasing an additional 264,123 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.37. 22,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,878,520. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.08 and its 200-day moving average is $97.30. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $76.29 and a one year high of $108.71.

