Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,404,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 566,075 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up 0.4% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Bank of America worth $247,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 14.9% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 964,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,319,000 after acquiring an additional 125,136 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 5.7% in the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Bank of America by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 28,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in Bank of America by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 19,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 105,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 15,041 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.26.

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,220,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,465,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $22.39 and a twelve month high of $43.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.56.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

