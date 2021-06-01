Freedom Day Solutions LLC Sells 11 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,339 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 11 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.5% of Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $43,000. 34.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $6.31 on Tuesday, reaching $2,363.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,762. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,351.65 and a 12-month high of $2,431.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,305.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,012.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $2,415.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price target (up previously from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,504.76.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

