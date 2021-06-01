Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) EVP Sells $190,623.77 in Stock

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total value of $190,623.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,503.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of INTU stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $439.92. 19,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,345,611. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $416.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $388.44. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.19 and a twelve month high of $445.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 19,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 1,798.9% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. 83.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Intuit from $482.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $470.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $465.71.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

