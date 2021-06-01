AJ Bell (LON:AJB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

AJ Bell (LON:AJB)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Saturday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 435 ($5.68) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of AJ Bell from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on AJ Bell from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of GBX 376.25 ($4.92).

LON AJB traded up GBX 5.75 ($0.08) on Friday, hitting GBX 429.95 ($5.62). 495,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.31, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a current ratio of 7.64. AJ Bell has a 52-week low of GBX 367 ($4.79) and a 52-week high of GBX 487 ($6.36). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 438.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 436.07.

AJ Bell Company Profile

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest that includes the provision of proprietary investment content and investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and selected funds for execution-only retail customers.

