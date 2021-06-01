AJ Bell (LON:AJB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

AJ Bell (LON:AJB)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Saturday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 435 ($5.68) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of AJ Bell from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on AJ Bell from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of GBX 376.25 ($4.92).

Get AJ Bell alerts:

LON AJB traded up GBX 5.75 ($0.08) on Friday, hitting GBX 429.95 ($5.62). 495,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.31, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a current ratio of 7.64. AJ Bell has a 52-week low of GBX 367 ($4.79) and a 52-week high of GBX 487 ($6.36). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 438.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 436.07.

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest that includes the provision of proprietary investment content and investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and selected funds for execution-only retail customers.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for AJ Bell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AJ Bell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.