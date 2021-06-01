GoldFund (GFUN) Trading 42.7% Lower This Week

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded down 33.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. GoldFund has a market capitalization of $334,804.80 and $243.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoldFund coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, GoldFund has traded 42.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00008259 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004129 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00009563 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000217 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 36.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000238 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000041 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 34.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001252 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About GoldFund

GoldFund is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 1,998,656,900 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io . GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @YGoldfund and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

GoldFund Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

