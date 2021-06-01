Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.950-9.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.040. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Air Products and Chemicals also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to 2.300-2.400 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on APD. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $310.00 price objective (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Air Products and Chemicals from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $308.13.

NYSE:APD traded up $3.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $302.84. The company had a trading volume of 8,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,587. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $292.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.48. The firm has a market cap of $67.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52 week low of $229.17 and a 52 week high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.60%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

