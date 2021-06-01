AllSafe 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $105.00 (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One AllSafe coin can now be bought for about $0.0380 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, AllSafe has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. AllSafe has a total market cap of $347,658.59 and $105.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00073551 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003470 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000791 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000405 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 51.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

ASAFE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

