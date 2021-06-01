Bitcloud (BTDX) Market Cap Hits $743,752.82

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 1st. One Bitcloud coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0203 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcloud has a market cap of $743,752.82 and $132.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcloud has traded up 0.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,234.91 or 1.00056761 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00038059 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00013232 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $419.82 or 0.01159254 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $160.24 or 0.00442472 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.97 or 0.00519062 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003408 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00007426 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00087468 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004200 BTC.

Bitcloud Profile

Bitcloud (BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 36,684,129 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

