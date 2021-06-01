ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) Price Hits $0.0035 on Exchanges

ZelaaPayAE (CURRENCY:ZPAE) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. One ZelaaPayAE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZelaaPayAE has a total market cap of $597,541.41 and $142,219.00 worth of ZelaaPayAE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZelaaPayAE has traded up 121.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00008259 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004129 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00009563 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000217 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 36.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000238 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000041 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 34.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001252 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded down 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About ZelaaPayAE

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) is a coin. ZelaaPayAE’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 170,022,159 coins. The official website for ZelaaPayAE is www.zelaapay.ae . ZelaaPayAE’s official Twitter account is @zelaapay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZPAE is a cryptocurrency for Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and other parts of the Arab Emirates. ZPAYae claims to make it easier to store, share or use your assets in the format of a cryptocurrency. With ZPAYae, you can transfer Emirati dirham (AED) – and in the future other fiat currencies as well. “

Buying and Selling ZelaaPayAE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelaaPayAE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZelaaPayAE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZelaaPayAE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

