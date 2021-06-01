Brokerages Set Noble Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:NBLX) PT at $13.13

Noble Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:NBLX) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.13.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NBLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Noble Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Noble Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded Noble Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Noble Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Noble Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of Noble Midstream Partners stock remained flat at $$15.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Noble Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $5.62 and a twelve month high of $15.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Noble Midstream Partners by 5.3% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,515,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,474,000 after purchasing an additional 228,838 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $2,918,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 148,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 14,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 81,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 33,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.32% of the company’s stock.

About Noble Midstream Partners

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments in Midstream Entities. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

