Brokerages Anticipate LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) to Post -$0.01 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for LSI Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.05. LSI Industries reported earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 116.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LSI Industries will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.27. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover LSI Industries.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $72.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.07 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LYTS. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of LSI Industries from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on LSI Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LSI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $965,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the first quarter worth $148,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of LSI Industries in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in LSI Industries by 298.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 48,551 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in LSI Industries by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSI Industries stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.14. The stock had a trading volume of 4,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,270. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.78. LSI Industries has a 52 week low of $5.33 and a 52 week high of $11.22. The company has a market capitalization of $242.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 166.67%.

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates through Lighting and Graphics segments. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for parking lot and garage, quick-service restaurant, grocery and pharmacy store, automotive, and national retail markets.

