Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Analysts predict that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) will announce earnings per share of $0.90 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.84. First Mid Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Mid Bancshares.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.47. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $54.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.65 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

NASDAQ FMBH traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $44.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,899. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.53 and its 200 day moving average is $38.07. First Mid Bancshares has a 52-week low of $22.24 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.56 million, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.37%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in First Mid Bancshares by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Mid Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in First Mid Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. 38.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

