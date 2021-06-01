Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Hits New 12-Month High at $7.11

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.11 and last traded at $7.10, with a volume of 31052 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.15 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.48.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.15. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 0.45%. Research analysts predict that Apartment Investment and Management will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert A. Miller acquired 10,000 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,310.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Terry Considine acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.72 per share, for a total transaction of $572,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 411,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,353,095. 1.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 7,005.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,840,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,039,000 after purchasing an additional 20,547,336 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,604,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,776,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,313,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 305.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,201,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165,769 shares during the period. 86.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile (NYSE:AIV)

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco is traded on the New York Stock Exchange as AIV. For more information about Aimco, please visit our website www.aimco.com.

