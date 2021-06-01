iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Minot Capital LP

Minot Capital LP trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 19.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 239,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 56,302 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 3.5% of Minot Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Minot Capital LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $18,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 554.3% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 21,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 18,005 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 10,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 29,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.32. The stock had a trading volume of 322,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,775,196. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $59.01 and a twelve month high of $81.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.66.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.