New Zealand Energy (CVE:NZ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.04

New Zealand Energy Corp. (CVE:NZ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 252000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The firm has a market cap of C$5.80 million and a P/E ratio of -8.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

About New Zealand Energy (CVE:NZ)

New Zealand Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in New Zealand. The company holds interests in three petroleum mining licenses, one petroleum mining permit, and one petroleum exploration permit. It has interests in TWN Petroleum Mining Licenses comprising Waihapa/Ngaere, and Tariki; Copper Moki petroleum mining permit; and Eltham Petroleum exploration permit.

