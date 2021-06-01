Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Hits New 52-Week High at $163.32

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $163.32 and last traded at $162.57, with a volume of 2491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.15.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Assurant from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Assurant in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $207.00 target price for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Assurant’s payout ratio is 30.59%.

Assurant announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $900.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Assurant news, COO Gene Mergelmeyer sold 40,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.38, for a total value of $6,478,318.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 7,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total value of $1,240,568.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIZ. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 7,041.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Assurant by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Assurant during the 4th quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Assurant during the 4th quarter worth about $714,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

