Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Given a C$15.50 Price Target at National Bankshares

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) has been assigned a C$15.50 price objective by equities researchers at National Bankshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 10.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DIR.UN. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.75 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.44.

Shares of DIR.UN traded up C$0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$14.03. 1,438,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,947. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.86 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.25. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 12 month low of C$10.06 and a 12 month high of C$14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.50, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

