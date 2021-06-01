Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) PT Set at C$14.00 by HC Wainwright

Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) has been given a C$14.00 target price by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 186.30% from the stock’s current price.

Hut 8 Mining stock traded down C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$4.89. 570,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,103,510. Hut 8 Mining has a 52-week low of C$0.81 and a 52-week high of C$15.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$548.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 33.08 and a quick ratio of 4.76.

Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.07) by C$0.35. The company had revenue of C$12.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.10 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hut 8 Mining will post 0.2495421 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 56 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

