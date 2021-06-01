Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Given New $202.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $192.00 to $202.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.72% from the company’s previous close.

ZLAB has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $130.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.37.

NASDAQ ZLAB traded down $1.58 on Tuesday, reaching $176.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,436. Zai Lab has a 52 week low of $67.51 and a 52 week high of $193.54. The firm has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of -50.94 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $161.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.38.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($1.78). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zai Lab will post -5.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Zai Lab news, COO Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.91, for a total transaction of $1,629,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 217,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,351,470. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.62, for a total value of $153,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,655,324.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 184,186 shares of company stock valued at $27,181,672.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Zai Lab by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 5.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Zai Lab by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Zai Lab by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 50.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

